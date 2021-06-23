SADC Regional Bloc to Help in Economic Revival
24 JUN, 2021 - 00:06
Fungi Kwaramba Political Editor for the Zimbabwe Herald
SADC will walk with Zimbabwe through its economic revival efforts and will not relent on its call to have illegal economic sanctions imposed by the West removed.
This is contained in the resolutions that came out an Extraordinary Summit held in the Mozambican capital city of Maputo yesterday.
President Mnangagwa was part of the Heads of State and Government who attended the crucial regional indaba which marked 40 years since its founding.
Crucially, the SADC zeroed in on food and nutrition security, and also the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed lives and hurt economies and livelihoods in the region.
Announcing the 25 resolutions by SADC Heads of State and Government, executive secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax said the region will stand by Zimbabwe.
“Summit reiterated its call on the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on the Republic of Zimbabwe, and support Zimbabwe in the ongoing socio-economic strengthening efforts, “ said Dr Tax.
The SADC region has been at the forefront of calling for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed by the West as punishment for the land reform programme.
The late Tanzanian President John Magufuli was instrumental in the establishment of Africa anti-Sanctions Day on 25 October as the whole continent and other progressive nations demand the lifting of the economic embargo that is hurting ordinary people.
The summit also paid homage to the late Magufuli with his stance on sanctions receiving special mention.
“Summit also expressed heartfelt condolences to Dr. Magufuli’s family, Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Government and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania on the passing of His Excellency Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, the 5th President of the United Republic of Tanzania, a Visionary leader who championed the development of Africa, the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe and the introduction and recognition of Kiswahili, a language which was used during the liberation struggle; and stood for the political and economic independence of the Continent, and the use Africa’s natural resources for the benefit of its peoples,” reads the resolutions.
Another resolution that came out of the summit is the need for an end to the nationalisation of Covid-19 vaccines and called upon the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to finalise negotiations on the waiver of certain provisions of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of the Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), and expedite its operationalisation.
This follows disturbing practices by some countries to nationalise the essential Covid-19 vaccines as they pursue profits at the expense of livelihoods.
“Summit committed to enhancing SADC regional and national capacities in research and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and other essential drugs and medicines, promotion of traditional and alternative medicines, and the development of vaccines”
While the Covid-19 pandemic is still ravaging the world, with most SADC nations experiencing a surge in infections, citizens have been urged to continue observing and adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures.
No comments:
Post a Comment