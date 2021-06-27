Morocco, Liberia Sign Oil Exploration Agreement
By xinhuanet.com -Jun 26, 2021
Morocco and Liberia signed on Thursday in Rabat an agreement on exploration of hydrocarbons, as well as a cooperation roadmap for the period 2021-2023, official news agency MAP reported.
The agreements were signed by Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, and his Liberian counterpart, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, following their talks.
The first agreement aims at establishing the general framework of cooperation in oil exploration activities in both countries, and the exchange of experience and capacity building in this area.
The second agreement defines the framework of cooperation in the economic, social, and cultural fields, as well as students exchange and human resources training.
