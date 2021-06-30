Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. June 13, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. June 13, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/13 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the efforts by Egypt and Sudan to force an United Nations agreement with Ethiopia over the operations of the Grand Renaissance Dam Project (GERD); an Islamic Party in Algeria is claiming victory in the national parliamentary elections even though the government has not announced any definitive results; the Palestinian resistance movements have criticized United States Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for statements made regarding the character of the struggle for liberation; and there has been a reaction to the appointment of another Israeli prime minister less than a month after the declaration of a ceasefire in the latest round of military operations.
In the second and third hours we continue our commemoration of Black Music Month with focuses on Billie Holiday and Charlie Parker.
No comments:
Post a Comment