Turkish Occupation Shells Villages in Tal Abyad Environs, Raqqa Countryside
29 June، 2021
Raqqa, SANA- The Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries of terrorist organizations once again targeted with rocket shells the citizens’ houses in the vicinity of the occupied city of Tal Abyad, Raqqa northern countryside.
Local sources told SANA that Turkish occupation troops and their mercenaries deployed to Tal Abyad city, launched an attack with rocket and mortar shells on the citizens’ houses in the villages of Zenobia and Arida, causing material damage to the houses and properties.
On July 21st, Turkish occupation forces targeted with heavy artillery, the houses in Kur Hassan village, west of Tal Abyad, Raqqa northern countryside, and al-Mabloujah village and Qaz’ali silos, northwest of Ayn Issa causing damages to a number of residential houses and the properties.
Rafah al-Allouni/ Ruaa al-Jazaeri
No comments:
Post a Comment