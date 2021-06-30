Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed: WHO Issues Alarm over Vaccine Inequality
Watch this Press TV worldwide television news segment featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, addressing the World Health Organization (WHO) statements about the inequality in the access and distributions of COVID-19 vaccines on a global scale.
To view the interview just click on the following URL: W.H.O head warns against unequal COVID-19 vaccine distribution | Urmedium
Many states in Africa are far behind the United States and other western countries in regard to the percentage of their populations which have access to the vaccination program.
Azikiwe notes that the pandemic cannot be eradicated without an international effort which the industrialized states must fully participate. The interview aired live on Mon. June 7, 2021.
