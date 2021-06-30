Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. June 27, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. June 27, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following website: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/27 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the announcement by the government in Zimbabwe that it has secured another half million doses of the COVID-19 sinopharm vaccine from China; Ethiopia has completed an election amid attempts by western countries to interfere in the internal affairs of the Horn of Africa state; ministers from across Africa have met in Cameroon to discuss the need for affordable housing across the continent; and over 100 migrants have been captured off the coast of Tunisia.
In the second and third hours we conclude our programming for Black Music Month with focuses on the life, times and contributions of John Coltrane and Jimi Hendrix.
