Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. June 19, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. June 19, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/19 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the continental tributes being paid to former Zambian co-founder and President Kenneth Kaunda; Malawi is reporting that the country has depleted its supply of coronavirus vaccines; Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has made an appeal to maintain the national unity of the Horn of Africa state; Sudan and South Sudan are still discussing border demarcations some eight years after the partition.
In the second hour we explore the life, times and contributions of the President Kenneth Kaunda. Finally, we continue our focus on Black Music Month with examinations of the works of Dinah Washington and Willie Mae Thornton.
No comments:
Post a Comment