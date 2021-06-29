Syria Information Minister: We Face a Media Terrorism Led by Specific Countries
29 June، 2021
Damascus, SANA- Information Minister Imad Sarah stressed that Syria is facing the fiercest form of armed terrorism that is practiced by its enemies to destroy its infrastructure, such as the takfiri terrorism, the unfair siege, as well as the media terrorism which has been used as a platform to demonize everything in Syria and to turn it into a failed country.
In his speech at the opening of the activities of the 10th Meeting of the General Assembly of the Islamic Radios and Televisions Union (IRTVU) kicked off on Tuesday in the Iranian capital city of Tehran, under the slogan “Media Justice and Freedom of Expression,” via video conference technology, Sarah said that 40 Syrian journalists were martyred and more than 60 others were injured in their fight side by side with the Syrian Arab Army to preserve their country’s sovereignty and dignity.
He denounced that the West has applied in Syria and several Arab countries, what it called “the fourth generation war” or the ‘exhaustion and slow erosion war’ that aims at establishing widespread and gradual devastation and stirring up the society against the state and the government in addition to the acts of killing of children and women.
The Information Minister stressed that the wide popular rallying around President, Bashar al-Assad, in the last presidential elections, has managed to refute tall what the enemies have promoted against Syria in recent years.
Sarah reiterated that the hostile mass media, despite of that they still have large area of influence and possess several tools which they attempt to develop, but we look at the future and the work together to achieve the common goals based on the just issues, wishing the participants in the meeting a success.
The 10th Meeting of the General Assembly of the Islamic Radios and Televisions Union (IRTVU) kicked off on Tuesday in the Iranian capital city of Tehran, under the slogan “Media Justice and Freedom of Expression,” with the participation of Information Minister Imad Sarah via video conference technology, as well as representatives of member states, political experts and cultural officials.
This round is held via electronic means, in conjunction and partnership with a number of Arab and Islamic capitals and cities, namely Tehran, Baghdad, Beirut, Sanaa, Gaza, Kabul and Istanbul, in addition to a number of participants via the special electronic application from the rest of the world.
Hala Zain
No comments:
Post a Comment