Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed Over Sputnik Radio: Mali’s Coup Regime Meets Regional Resistance From African Union, ECOWAS
By Any Means Necessary
️🎧 Mali’s Coup Regime Meets Regional Resistance From African Union, ECOWAS - By Any Means Necessary - Podcast (podinstall.com)
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Pan-African News Wire editor Abayomi Azikiwe to discuss the stern rebuke by the African Union and ECOWAS to the recent coup d’etat in Mali, the role of the French and American imperialism in the ongoing political crisis, and why many of the recent moves by the French government seem designed to perpetuate long-standing colonial relations.
No comments:
Post a Comment