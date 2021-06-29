US Occupation Base at al-Omar Oil Field in Deir Ezzor Countryside Targeted with Rocket Shells
29 June، 2021
Deir Ezzor, SANA-A US military base at al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside has been targeted with rocket shells.
Local sources told SANA that waves of rocket shells, on Monday evening, targeted a military base affiliated with the US occupation at al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside.
The sources noted that the US occupation troops have closed the area which was attacked, and there hasn’t been any information till now whether there were injuries or deaths among the ranks of the US occupation troops, amid an intense hovering of US occupation helicopters in the airspace of the region.
US occupation forces have established bases in several areas in the Syrian al-Jazeera region, specifically at the oil fields in order to plunder the oil with the participation of mercenaries of the QSD militia which still commits crimes against the citizens.
Rafah al-Allouni/ Ruaa al-Jazaeri
No comments:
Post a Comment