Three Women Martyred at al-Houl Camp, East of Hasaka
29 June، 2021
Hasaka, SANA-Three women were martyred at al-Houl refugee camp, which is controlled by the US-backed QSD militia after being shot in the fifth section of the camp, east of Hasaka city.
SANA’s reporter quoted local sources as saying that two sisters were martyred after opening fire on them with a gun equipped with silencer, within the fifth section of al-Houl refugee camp, Hasaka countryside, and such incidents have been frequent at the camp due to the prevalence of insecurity and chaos.
US occupation troops positioned at al-Houl camp, east of Hasaka, have been detaining thousands of displaced people, in tragic circumstances which warn of a humanitarian catastrophe in light of the severe shortage of survival requirements, such as water, medicine, food, security and others.
Rafah al-Allouni/ Ruaa al-Jazaeri
