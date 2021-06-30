Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. June 20, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. June 20, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
Listen to the podcast of this episode by going to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/20 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on announcement by the Ethiopian government that land has been prepared for agricultural production in the restive Tigray region; a recently released article says that the African continent has not reached a 10 percent investment level in agriculture; Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has again spoken out on the need to democratize multi-lateral organizations; and the Angolan state is battling an upsurge in Malaria infections.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on Black Music Month with examinations of the contributions of Willie McTell and Rosetta Tharp.
