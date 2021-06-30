Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed by Press TV: Germany Withdraws its Troops from Afghanistan
Watch this worldwide television news interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the announcement by Germany that it has withdrawn all of its troops from Afghanistan.
To view the interview just click on the following URL: Germany completes troop withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly two decades | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe in the news segments emphasizes that the United States-NATO war in Afghanistan has been a abysmal failure over the last two decades.
