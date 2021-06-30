Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. June 5, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. June 5, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear this podcast just click on the website below: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/05 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the response by the Namibian government and traditional leaders in regard to the offer of Germany to pay $1.1 Billion euros for reparations during the colonial genocide of the early 20th century; South Africa is escalating its COVID-19 vaccination program amid another wave of infections; Nigeria has suspended twitter from operating inside Africa's most populous state after a dispute over a deleted message; and Zambia is temporarily halting campaigning for the upcoming national elections due to an escalation in coronavirus cases.
In the second and third hours we begin our annual recognition of Black Music Month with focuses on Evelyn Preer and Adelaide Hall from the early decades of the 20th century.
