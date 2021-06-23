SADC Approves Force to Mozambique
23 JUNE 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Yobe Shonga
Maputo — SADC double troika members have approved deployment of a SADC standby force to Mozambique during a summit held in Maputo today.
The aim is to combat terrorism and acts of violence in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region which has been under intense attack from insurgents for more than three years.
A SADC technical assessment team assigned to the area last month proposed sending nearly 3 000 troops and military assets to help fight the insurgency.
Source : BOPA
