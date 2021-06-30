Africa Today Press TV Program Features Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Analyzing the Security and Political Situation in Chad After the Assassination of Idris Deby Itno
Watch "Africa Today" a worldwide television broadcast featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the current political and security crisis in Chad.
To watch this program just click on the following website: Trouble in Chad (presstv.ir)
The summary description for the program says: "Protests and demonstrations have continued to rock Chad following a military takeover after veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno died fighting rebels.
"Many have taken to the streets of the capital N'djamena rejecting the installation of Mahamat Idriss Déby, the son of the late president, as the head of the transitional authority.
"The masses want the military to step down in favor of a civilian leadership. This week we focus on the unfolding crisis in Chad where the governing military council is cracking down on angry protestors who are defying a ban to demonstrate against the junta that took power in violation of Chad's constitution.
In the second part of the show we shall talk about the renewed push to return the famous Benin bronzes looted by Britain during its colonial rule in Nigeria. But why are Nigerians demanding the return of these sculptures? A Nigerian curator explains here."
No comments:
Post a Comment