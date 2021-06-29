Cheap Allegation That Some Countries Keen on Meeting Humanitarian Needs in Syria is Uncovered by Unilateral Coercive Measures
Damascus, SANA-Syria affirmed that the statement related to the international coalition against Daesh which talks about US and Western illusive victories that do not exist and about schemes on defeating Daesh, of which all peoples of the world know that they are misleading and contradict with the realities of American policies on the ground.
In response to the outcomes of the Rome meetings, Foreign and expatiates Ministry said in a statement that Syria laments the situation of the foreign ministers of some countries that were forced to attend and agree the two ready-made statements prepared by the United States and its allies in advance and without reading them.
The Ministry clarified that those who contributed to the defeat of Daesh were the Syrian Arab Army, the Russian forces, the Iraqi army and the fighters against terrorism in the region, not that coalition whose attacks targeted innocent civilians and urban facilities in both Syria and Iraq.
It affirmed that the cheap allegation that some of those countries and regional organizations are keen on meeting the humanitarian needs in Syria is uncovered by the imposition of the United States of America and the European Union of unilateral coercive measures that prevent the Syrians from receiving medicine, food and fuel in addition to the United States’ looting Syrian oil and wheat in particular.
The ministry pointed out that what indicates the hypocrisy of some of those who signed on that statement is their allegation about supporting Syrian refugees and providing them with the basic necessities for livelihood.
“The Syrian Arab Republic welcomes the return of all the displaced citizens to their Home in safety and dignity,” the Ministry said, in reference to the special conference which was organized in this regard last year, boycotted by countries that claim to care about Syrian refugees.
