Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Ethiopian Government Withdraws from Tigray Declaring Unilateral Ceasefire
Watch this worldwide television news interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the retaking of the Ethiopian Tigray regional capital of Mekelle by the TPLF.
To view this interview just click on the following link: Ethiopia govt. declares ceasefire as former local rulers retake Tigray | Urmedium
The Ethiopian government appears to have dissolved the interim authority imposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and withdrawn the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) troops out of the province. Abayomi Azikiwe emphasizes the external pressures being placed on Addis Ababa by the western imperialist states which has historically supported the TPLF for more than three decades.
The interview originally aired live on Mon. June 28, 2021.
