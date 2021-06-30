Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. June 26, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. June 26, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/26 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the surge in COVID-19 cases in several African states; Madagascar is facing potential famine due to the drought in the southern region of the country; several German soldiers were wounded in an attack in the West African state of Mali; and the collapse of a building in Florida illustrates the need for infrastructural repair in the United States.
In the second hour we hear a briefing from the Director General of the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. John Nkengasong, on the status of coronavirus cases and vaccinations across the continent.
In the final hour we continue our Black Music Month commemorations with a focus on Cesaria Evora, Otis Redding and Aretha Franklin.
