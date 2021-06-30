Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. June 12, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. June 12, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/12 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the criticism levelled against the G7 Summit in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay in England where the leaders of the capitalist world pledged one billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccines; the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi, is reporting that coronavirus cases are overwhelming the hospital system in this Central African state; Nigerian police have dispersed demonstrators protesting the insecurity inside the country; and South African officials are analyzing the safety concerns related to the J&J vaccines imported to address the pandemic now in a third wave.
In the second hour we will listen to the weekly briefing by the African Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Director General Dr. John Nkengasong.
Finally, we continue our focus on Black Music Month with additional examinations of the contributions of Art Tatum and Phineas Newborn, Jr.
