Interim Administration in Tigray Ethiopia Condemns Terrorists’ Evil Acts
June 26, 2021
BY STAFF REPORTERS
ADDIS ABABA – Tigray Interim Administration has condemned the atrocity carried out on the youth of Tigray aiming to discourage them from participating in the overall activities of their country.
In a press release sent to ENA, the Interim Administration said that it will work in coordination with the security forces to thwart the wicked deeds carried out targeting the youths of Tigray.
“Tigray will not sacrifice its youths for the devilish act of insurgents.”
Curbing the suffering of innocent people and preventing further loss of life in Tigray should be a humanitarian issue that can be practiced by all. However, contrary to this reality, observing activities that deviate from the social norms and humanity is saddening, the statement further remarked.
The interviews, that have been arranged by some militant group leaders and disseminated through various social and other media outlets serially with regard to military operations in Tigray State, are perilous narratives designed to execute their own ill intents and victimize innocent people of Tigray.
The brutal killing of Engineer Embiza Tadesse who was forcedly abducted by unknown forces two days ago was mentioned as one of the showcases for the elements’ devilish act.
The Engineer was abducted while he was readying to head from his office to Alula Aba Nega Airport. The deceased was found in a manner his identity is unidentifiably because his body was eaten by beasts, the statement elucidates.
It is important to note that the Interim Administration will jointly work with concerned security bodies to curb the challenges as it understands that the attacks targeted the youths who are actively working and making good efforts towards their regional and national issues with positive mentality.
Though the Administration was striving to discharge its responsibility to end up further loss of life and sufferings of people in Tigray with genuine attitude and all-encompassing efforts, those terrorists used the opportunity and continued orchestrating and performing atrocities activities.
According to the statement, the Administration has found evidences on the people who collaborated in the shameful incident that took the life of the young man.
The Administration also pledges to hold speedy, thorough investigation on the wrongdoers, and take firm corrective punishments.
Extremely condemning the attacks that are perpetrated over the past consecutive months against Engineer Embiza Tadesse and on those innocent service delivery professionals; The Tigray Interim Administration extends its heartfelt condolences to their families, colleagues and beloved ones, the statement added.
The Ethiopian Herald June 26/2021
