Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interview on Guerrilla History Podcast Discussing the Military Coup in Guinea
Listen to this podcast featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the current political and security situation in the West African state of Guinea-Conakry.
To hear this podcast go to the following link: Guerrilla History: Dispatch: Coup in Guinea w/ Abayomi Azikiwe (libsyn.com)
A promotional introduction to the program, Guerrilla History, says: "In this episode of Guerrilla History, we host a crash course on Guinean history to help provide context on the ongoing coup unfolding! We are calling this a "Dispatch" as it's a shorter, more "in the moment" episode to ground us for current events. Our guest is Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of Pan-African News Wire. Abayomi Azikiwe is the editor of Pan-African News Wire, and has had writings featured in numerous outlets. Read Pan-African News Wire by visiting http://panafricannews.blogspot.com/.
You can follow Abayomi on twitter @panafnewswire. You can also find him on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/panafricannewswire or on instagram at https://www.instagram.com/abayomiazikiwe/?hl=en.
Guerrilla History is the podcast that acts as a reconnaissance report of global proletarian history, and aims to use the lessons of history to analyze the present. If you have any questions or guest/topic suggestions, email them to us at guerrillahistorypod@gmail.com.
Your hosts are immunobiologist Henry Hakamaki, Professor Adnan Husain, historian and Director of the School of Religion at Queens University, and Revolutionary Left Radio's Breht O'Shea."
No comments:
Post a Comment