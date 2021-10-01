Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Speaks on the Coup in Guinea, Sun. Sept. 5, 2021
Watch this global satellite television world news network interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the recent military coup in the West African state of Guinea.
The interview aired on Press TV and can be viewed at the following URL: Guinea special forces overthrown President Alpha Conde | Urmedium
The special forces units of the armed forces have removed President Alpha Conde, a close ally of France and the United States.
The soldiers leading the coup are rumored to have been trained by French and U.S. imperialist military apparatuses operating on the African continent. Azikiwe notes a pattern and recrudescence of military coups in the West Africa region including Mali, Chad and now Guinea-Conakry.
The mineral rich state has faced severe instability since the overthrow of the Democratic Party (PDG) government in April 1984 after the death of longtime President Ahmed Sekou Toure.
The interview aired live on Sun. Sept. 5, 2021.
