KCNA Report
The Korean Central News Agency issued the following report on October 4:
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, in the historic policy speech he delivered at the 5th Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK, expressed the intention of restoring the cut-off north-south communication lines as part of the efforts to realize the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation which is desirous of the earlier recovery of the present inter-Korean relations and of durable peace in the Korean peninsula.
True to his intention, the relevant organs decided to restore all the north-south communication lines from 9:00 on October 4.
The south Korean authorities should make positive efforts to redress the north-south ties on a normal track and settle the important tasks which must be prioritized in opening up a bright prospect in the future, bearing deep in mind the meaning of the restoration of the communication lines.
2021-10-04
