To Attain the Cutting Edge of Physics
At the end of last year, an invitation letter came to Kim Chaek University of Technology.
The letter said Kim Jin Hyok, a student at the Physics Engineering Faculty, was invited to make a speech at the 3rd Global Summit on Physics to be held in the Czech Republic in October this year.
Jin Hyok said he had never imagined to receive an invitation as a speaker though he contributed his paper.
He was interested in physics from his middle school days.
Physics was the world of mysteries to him as it is a basic science which clarifies the law of interaction between matters and the general lawfulness of the most universal movement of matters centred on it, and blazes the way of new domains of science and technology.
So, he chose the Physics Engineering Faculty when he was admitted to the university.
After enrollment, he took the 48th place in the first test of the year.
Recollecting that time, he said: I was surprised at my ranking in the test. It served as a good opportunity for me to realize how foolish I was as I was self-confident that I went ahead of others in the aspect of academic performance.
He braced up himself for his study. In particular, whenever his colleagues took part in the national university students exhibition of information sci-tech achievements and the national university students sci-tech presentation and whenever they won student’s scientific research prize, he made stricter demands on him.
As a result, he has contributed two papers to “Applied Optics”, a SCI-level international journal, since 2020.
He said: When I wrote a paper for the first time, it was so difficult that I thought of giving it up. But I became confident when I felt the joy of success after persistent efforts. In the future, I will make strenuous efforts to attain the cutting edge of physics.
2021-10-06
