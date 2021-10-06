National Foundation Day Marked in DPRK
An event took place in front of the Mausoleum of King Tangun on October 3 to commemorate National Foundation Day.
It was attended by Chairman Pak Yong Il of the Central Committee of the Korean Social Democratic Party, Pak Myong Chol and Kim Wan Su, presidium members of the Central Committee of the Democratic Front for the Reunification of Korea, officials of the Council for the Reunification of Tangun’s Nation, officials concerned, and working people in the capital city of Pyongyang.
An ancestral sacrifice for Tangun was given.
Ri Myong Chol, chairman of the Central Committee of the Chondoist Chongu Party, made a keynote speech.
He highly praised the exploits of love for the country and the nation performed by the great leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il who found the founding father of the Korean nation and demonstrated its superiority to the whole world.
The DPRK will emit its brilliance all over the world for ever as a great, dignified, prosperous and powerful country in the world, as it is led by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un and has a single-hearted unity of all people, he stressed.
