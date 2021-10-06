Development of Hi-tech Products in Full Swing
Of late, educational and scientific research institutions are developing valuable hi-tech products which are conducive to economic development of the country and the improvement of the people’s living.
The Physics Faculty of Kim Il Sung University developed a metal-diamond grinding and cutting blade. It is now widely used in the Chollima Tile Factory, the Pyongyang Building-Stone Factory and other units as its production cost is low and its serviceable life and performance are better than the previous ones.
The Electronic Engineering Institute under the State Academy of Sciences invented and introduced a nutritious liquid feeder for automatically supplying nutrients necessary for the growth of vegetables at the fixed time.
The Building Materials Institute under the State Academy of Sciences developed a fibrous glass reinforced plastic pressure vessel needed in the metallurgical and chemical industries and the urban management sector, and the Nano-Engineering Branch of the State Academy of Sciences made a new kind of high-speed pyrolytic device to produce an adhesive binder with a biomass raw material abundant in the country.
Besides, University of Sciences manufactured a digital omni-directional fish detector capable of promptly and correctly displaying the images of various data such as the location, size and moving direction of a shoal of fishes.
2021-10-04
