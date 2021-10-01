Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Sept. 12, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Sept. 12, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear this episode just click on the following website: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 09/12 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the visit by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation to the Republic of Guinea for consultations with the military officers that overthrew President Alpha Conde one week ago; the government of Ethiopia is continuing to accuse the United States of involvement in its internal affairs; Tunisian President Kais Saied has suggested that he wants to change the national constitution; and the Director General of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. John Nkengasong, has criticized the western nations for failing to meet their own commitments to adequately supply COVID-19 vaccines to underdeveloped states.
In the second hour we look in-depth at the current political and security situation in Guinea in the aftermath of a military coup and the suspension of Conakry from ECOWAS and the AU.
Finally, we examine other major issues impacting Africa and the world.
No comments:
Post a Comment