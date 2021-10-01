Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Sept. 11, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Sept. 11, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 09/11 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the suspension of Guinea from the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the continental African Union (AU) due to the military seizure of power earlier in the month; Ethiopia has disputed the UNHCR's claims surrounding refugees in neighboring Sudan; Zimbabwe war veterans are endorsing the re-election of incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa; and Angola is reporting an additional 50,000 cases of COVID-19 in this Southern African state.
In the second hour we look back on the 50th anniversary of the Attica Rebellion of 1971 where African American prisoners led an uprising against the prison-industrial-complex.
Finally, we review some of the major issues in Africa and internationally in-depth.
