Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Sept. 19, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Sept. 19, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 09/19 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the beginning deportations of Haitian migrants seeking refuge in the United States on the southern Texas border; Ethiopia is demanding clarity on the role of Washington in the ongoing relations between the two states; Guinean military officials responsible for the coup earlier in the month have rejected the request by ECOWAS to allow ousted President Alpha Conde to leave the West African country; and the African National Congress Treasurer General says that the ruling party has adequate resources to contest the upcoming local government elections.
In the second hour we look deeper into the decision of the administration of President Joe Biden to expel thousands of Haitians from Texas.
Finally, we probe into other issues impacting Africa and the world.
