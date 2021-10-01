Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Sept. 18, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Sept. 18, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 09/18 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the announcement by the United States President Joe Biden that the government will detain and deport thousands of people from Haiti seeking asylum in southern Texas; Ethiopia is speaking out against the wanton interference in its affairs by Washington; Zimbabwe is reporting on an irrigation scheme in operation now for several years; and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been pressuring Guinea to hold elections in the aftermath of a military coup on Sept. 5.
In the second hour we review a number of issues impacting Africa and the world.
Finally, we will listen to a briefing from the Director General of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. John Nkengasong, on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination rollouts and other public health issues across the continent.
