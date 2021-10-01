Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Sept. 26, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Sept. 26, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the episode go to this website: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 09/26 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the resignations of over 100 members of the Islamic party holding seats in the Tunisian parliament; there has been another explosion in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu; the United States administration of President Joe Biden is facing growing political problems related both foreign and domestic policies; and there are reports that the West African state of Mali is seeking to hire a Russian private security firm to deal with the situation inside the country.
In the second hour we continue to review the United Nations General Assembly 76th Session held in New York City over the last week. There are presentations from several states including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Namibia. Finally, we examine some of the pressing issues in Africa and internationally.
