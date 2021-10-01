Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Sept. 25, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Sept. 25, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 09/25 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the visit of Rwandan President Paul Kagame to the northern region of Mozambique; South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered an address to the nation in observance of Heritage Day; the World Health Organization has announced that COVAX will decline its COVID-19 vaccines by 25%; and a Chinese executive for a high tech company has been released from Canadian custody in a prisoner exchange.
In the second hour we will listen to addresses delivered at the United Nations General Assembly 76th Session held during the week. Speeches by the Secretary General, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia and the President of Tanzania are reviewed.
Finally, we hear a report from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director General Dr. John Nkengasong.
No comments:
Post a Comment