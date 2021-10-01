Friday, October 01, 2021

Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Sept. 4, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor

Listen to the Sat. Sept. 4, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.

To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following website: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 09/04 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com) 

This program features a PANW report with dispatches on a statement made by Republic of South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa noting that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party will face greater scrutiny as a result of the state captures report; Ethiopian analysts are speaking out against the bias shown by western media towards the existing government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; unrest in the border areas between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda may prompt action by the armed forces; and a Malian police commander arrested in connection with a coup carried out last year has been broken out by law-enforcement agents. 

In the second hour in recognition of the 42 annual Detroit Jazz Festival, held virtually for the second year in a row, we look back at the life, times and contributions of Art Tatum and Phineas Newborn, Jr. 

Finally, we review current events in Africa and the international community.

