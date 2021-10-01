Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Sept. 5, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Sept. 5, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 09/05 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the recent military coup against President Alpha Conde of Guinea-Conakry; former South African President Jacob Zuma has been released from prison on medical parole; the son of former Libyan leader Col. Muammar Gaddafi has been released from detention after seven years; and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida has left devastation from the Gulf to the northeast of the United States.
In the second hour we look at events taking place in Africa and around the world. Finally, we listen to a documentary on the contributions of Jazz musician and composer Duke Ellington in recognition of the virtual Detroit Jazz Festival.
