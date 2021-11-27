African Union to Discuss Democratic Transition with Sudanese Parties
27 NOVEMBER 2021
November 26, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) will send a mission to Khartoum to discuss with Sudanese stakeholders the implementation of the transitional constitutional declaration.
The decision was taken in a meeting the PSC held on 24 November three days after the political agreement between the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fatah Al Burhan and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on 21 November.
The Council “Decides to promptly dispatch a mission to Sudan to engage with the authorities and other relevant stakeholders with a view to facilitating and supporting the ongoing transition process, and to report thereon,” reads a statement released on 26 November.
The meeting took note of the political deal which restored the Prime Minister and reiterated the signatories’ commitment to resume the “implementation of the political and constitutional declarations as a frame of reference” for the transitional period.
The SPC urged the Sudanese stakeholders to be committed to dialogue, peaceful resolution of difference to ensure political stability and create a conducive environment for economic recovery.
The statement further said that an inclusive government including women and youth is key for the success of the transition in Sudan.
The PSC suspended Sudan membership in the African Union on October 26 and directed the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to send an envoy to discuss the restoration of the transitional government and the constitutional declaration.
However, the coup leaders rejected receiving the AU special envoy saying they prefer Sudanese Sudanese efforts to settle the crisis.
It is not clear if the lift of PSC’s decision to suspend Sudan’s membership depends on the findings of this delegation.
Four days after the Burhan-Hamdok agreement, Sudanese took to the streets to show their defiance and rejection of the deal which excludes the FFC coalition and the other social forces that took part in the December 2019 revolution.
The independent medical group Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors on Friday said that the security forces said 63 people were injured during the protests of November 25 as the police used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse protesters.
The wounded people include a protester injured with live ammunition, a second who lost his eye, and another in critical condition.
Hamdok had instructed the police to ensure the right to peaceful protest and protect the demonstrations.
(ST)
