Al-Burhan Vows to Protect Fashaga Area from Ethiopian Attacks
30 NOVEMBER 2021
November 29, 2021 (GADARIF) – The Sudanese army will not give up a parcel of the Fashaga strip area, said the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces on Monday.
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday paid a visit to the frontlines in Barakat Noreen locality of the Fashaga area where the army lost some 23 militaries in recent clashes with the Ethiopian army and its militias that took place on November 27.
The visit comes with reports about military build-up on both sides of the border.
“Al-Fashqa is fully a Sudanese territory,” he said in a speech before the forces stationed in the area.
He pledged not to abandon any parcel of Sudanese territory, adding that they have no ambition in the Ethiopian territory.
Also, he stressed that the people stand by the army and support its soldiers in their efforts to control the entire national territory.
In November 2020, al-Burhan ordered his troop to expel the Ethiopian armed militia deployed in the Fashaga area to protect the land farmed by the Ethiopian planters as they expelled the Sudanese farmers from their lands during al-Bashir’s era.
The move coincided with the tensions over the GERD file and the eruption of civil war in the northern Ethiopia region of Tigray near the Sudanese border.
The Fashaga’s re-seizure also allowed al-Burhan to consolidate his popularity and to bring the political parties to support him.
