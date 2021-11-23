Sudan’s FFC Distances Itself form Burhan-Hamdok Deal
November 21, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC)’s coalition distanced itself from the political deal struck by the Al-Burhan and Hamdok on Sunday.
“We were surprised by the signing of a political declaration between His Excellency Mr Abdallah Hamdok, the Prime Minister, and His Excellency General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” said the FFC in a short statement issued on Sunday.
The political coalition further stressed they were not part of the deal and voiced its support for the demand of the Sudanese people to restore civil rule.
The FFC supported protests calling for the release of Hamok and the other detainees and to restore the civilian-led transition.
However, the coalition that picked Hamdok in 2019 said the bilateral deal legitimatizes the military rule.
Demonstrators on Sunday chanted slogans denouncing the political agreement and directing sharp criticism of the reinstated prime minister.
The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) which led the December revolution against the regime of ousted President Omar al-Bashir also rejected the “treason agreement”.
“The agreement of submission () is far from the aspirations of our people. It is nothing more than ink on paper.”
The Sudanese security forces on Sunday killed a new protester in Omdurman, increasing to 41 the number of the protesters killed during the anti-coup demonstrations.
The Sudanese Congress Party, Sudanese Communist Party, National Umma Party, Unionist Alliance, SLM led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur, and Resistance Committees rejected the agreement.
UNITAMS welcomes
The UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan welcomed the agreement to end the political crisis that threatened Sudan’s stability.
“The transition partners will need to urgently address unresolved issues to complete the political transition in an inclusive manner, with respect for human rights and the rule of law,” reads the statement.
The mission called for a transparent investigation and accountability on the killing of civilians during the recent protests. Further, it called for the swift release of the political detainees arrested during the past month.
” We also urge all Sudanese stakeholders to engage constructively and in good faith to restore the constitutional order and transition,” concluded the statement.
No comments:
Post a Comment