Worldwide Mass Rallies Staged against U.S. Destructive Intervention in Ethiopia
November 23, 2021
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
ADDIS ABABA – Huge number of Ethiopian and Eritrean Diasporas as well as other compatriots that hail from the Horn of Africa staged historic and monumental rallies across 27 cities in the world on Sunday opposing the U.S. misguided policy in Ethiopia in particular and the Horn of Africa in general.
It was learnt that the rallies were the part of the international #NoMore campaign against the U.S. and some Western countries intervention in the Horn of Africa countries’ internal affairs as well as the international media outlets’ coordinated disinformation campaign against Ethiopia.
During the course of the rallies, protestors strongly condemned the U.S. and its allies’ undue pressure on Ethiopia and urged the international media outlets to stop spreading disinformation about the current situation of Ethiopia.
The rallies were held in Washington DC, Atlanta, New York, Seattle, Houston, San Francisco, London, Denver, Calgary, Ottawa, Dallas, Jerusalem, Toronto, Los Angles, Montreal, Quebec, Kingston, among others.
One of the participants of the rally in Los Angles, Cameron Hurt said: “We are here to tell Biden, the congress, and the pentagon that the U.S. military is not welcome in Africa. Because, we know that this government only brings destruction and oppression everywhere it goes.”
The TPLF is a terrorist group and it was incredibly brutal when it was in power and the people of Ethiopia will never let it come to power again, he added.
One of the participants of the rally in Washington DC Tasew Melakehiwot told local media that the main aim of the rally was to condemn Biden Administration’s undue pressure on Ethiopia.
He also stated that, during the rally, demonstrators also showed their support for the Ethiopian government and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).
Initiator of the #NoMore international campaign Nebiyu Asfaw said that rallies were held in more than thirty cities around the world opposing the U.S. intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.
He added that the U.S. imperialism has destroyed many countries and claimed millions of lives around the world. Recently, the U.S. and its allies launched a coordinated campaign against Ethiopia.
“We will continue to intensify our #NoMore campaign until the U.S. and its allies stop interfering in Ethiopia’s internal affairs and putting undue pressure on Ethiopia,” he indicated.
As to him, the coordinators of the #NoMore campaign have realized that the campaign will not succeed by Ethiopians and Eritreans alone, and they would strengthen it with the cooperation of other neighboring and African countries, as well as friends of Ethiopia.
The U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee who attended one of the rallies in the U.S. on her part said that, “We will not scapegoat you. We will not start another war. We should not do so. Your voices are going to be heard in halls of Congress. I will take your voices to Washington.”
She also noted that it is time for the Ethiopian people all to have peace and they should have it through a democratically elected government.
In his twitted message, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) stated that “Medemer” is about coming together beyond lines of division. “In the regional integration efforts we have been undertaking the past three years, the people to people ties have been critical,” he added.
He also appreciated Ethiopians and Horn Region Diaspora who are emulating ‘Medemer’. Meanwhile, scholars pointed out that the Ethiopian Diaspora’s #NoMore international movement, which opposes the U.S. and its allies’ undue pressure on Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Diasporas are more united than ever in the affairs of their country.
Political Science and International Relations Lecturer at Bahir Dar University Firew Yirgalem (PhD) said that the recent Ethiopian Diasporas rallies around the world against some Western countries’ inappropriate pressure on Ethiopia echoed Ethiopia’s voice to the world and exposed the conspiracy of the international media outlets.
He added that the government should take this initiation as a good opportunity and develop a strategy that will enable the Diaspora to help their country as well as the economy.
Dilla University Communication Lecturer Ayalew Dejen on his part stated that the rallies conveyed messages to the international media outlets those were disseminating fake news about Ethiopia and raised questions about their credibility.
He also called on the diaspora community to send foreign currency through legal means to help the country recover from its economic crisis.
The Ethiopian Herald November 23/2021
