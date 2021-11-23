Karen Bass Rejects Attempts to Oust Premier Abiy
November 23, 2021
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
ADDIS ABABA – A member of the United States Congress and Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Karen Bass expressed her opposition to attempts to oust Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and install a transitional government in Ethiopia.
In her social media post, the congress member attested her objection to toppling Premier Abiy through political negotiation or military force.
It is known that the terrorist TPLF and Shene groups and other opposition factions in the Diaspora established an alliance to oust the democratically elected government of Ethiopia and install a ‘transitional government.’
“I cannot emphasize in any greater terms that there is no military solution to this conflict, which threatens not only the territorial integrity and governance of Ethiopia, but also, also significantly weakens the safety and security of the entire region,” Rep. Bass remarked.
The Ethiopian Herald November 23/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment