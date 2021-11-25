Shame on U.S. to Disseminate Baseless Information About Ethiopia: Diasporas
November 25, 2021
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopians and foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin held a rally in Pretoria, South Africa against the U.S. administration’s terrorizing propaganda aimed at evacuating its citizens from Ethiopia while the country is still peace and safe.
Staying with South African SABC TV during demonstration, Ethiopians said that the government of Ethiopia has tried several times to solve the conflict through negotiation, but the terrorist TPLF has continued to escalate situations and pushed its warmongering spirit to this point.
As reports about Ethiopia through social media these days are not positive, everyone has to be well aware of the trick behind the dissemination of the futile attempts.
As to the rally participants, the U.S. is supporting terrorist TPLF group every time and said stop the ongoing conflict and blindly blaming the government. However, before the conflict, the government has sent more than ten times the priests, sheiks and community leaders, peace loving mothers to Tigray to negotiation peacefully.
The U.S. even did not condemn, worse even entirely ignored, when terrorist TPLF aggressively invaded Amhara and Afar states and the barbaric massacres perpetrated in Maikadra, Agamssa, Kombolcha, Galicoma, Chena and others.
They also urged mainstream media to stop disseminating fake news, for instance Addis Ababa was not under siege; it is quite safe and peace more than anytime else.
U.S. has recurrently called on its citizen to leave the country, but every part of the nation is still peace and secured, even some U.S. citizens are visiting Ethiopia and they have attested this fact.
They said, “All Ethiopians will send terrorist TPLF to its eternal residence—hell—and Ethiopia will entirely restore its peace and development. This is a prime time when we all across the globe including Africans have to stand together against colonial actors through local insurgents to help the continent rise overcoming the U.S. meddling in internal affairs.”
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD NOVEMBER 25/2021
