International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor addressed the media in Pretoria on 14 December 2020. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - Department of International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is hoping to meet with her British counterpart to discuss what her department called a rushed decision to impose travel restrictions on South Africa.
Germany, Israel and Italy have now also followed suite and banned South African flights while the European Union has proposed prohibiting travel from the country.
This comes after scientists confirmed new variant B. 1.1.5.2.9 had been detected here on home soil.
Germany's travel restrictions on South Africa means only German nationals will be allowed to enter their country but will have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival even if vaccinated.
Italy's government is also banning entry to anyone who has travelled to South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and eSwatini in the last two weeks.
Britain has also moved to cancel all flights from South Africa and neighbouring countries from Friday afternoon.
International relations spokesperson Clayson Monyela said this was extremely worrisome: “This is not a variant that should have pushed them this quickly to take this decision and in the way in which they are doing it.”
There is no doubt that these bans will have a huge impact on tourism and the country’s economy.
ANGER
Some South Africans hoping to spend the festive season abroad are angry and frustrated that they won't be able to celebrate with their families as a number of countries impose travel restrictions following the detection of the new COVID-19 variant in the country.
“I was meant to fly out on 19 December to go see my son and my mother for Christmas and I haven’t seen them since COVID trapped us here in South Africa,” one citizen said.
South Africa is a popular holiday destination during the December holidays for European holiday makers and this ban is sure to have a negative impact on tourism and the economy.
