Yemeni PM Awards Press TV for Prominent Role in Covering Saudi War
Friday, 26 November 2021 10:59 AM
Abdullatif Al-Washali
Press TV, Sana'a
In an event in the Yemeni capital Sana'a, Yemen's Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtour honored Press TV for its prominent role in standing by the Yemeni people and exposing the crimes of the Saudi-led coalition since the beginning of the war.
Participants said Press TV has always been supporting the Yemeni people and its major role is clear through its continuing presence in the field to keep pace with the advancements of the Yemeni army and the Saudi violations against Yemen.
Since the beginning of 2015, Yemenis have been suffering under war and siege imposed by Saudi Arabia.
The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis and says millions of Yemenis including children are on the brink of famine.
Observers say Saudi Arabia has used thousands of media outlets to spread its propaganda and mislead the free people of the world about its war crimes in Yemen. Therefore, as observers say, the resistance media outlets should stand together against the media war.
