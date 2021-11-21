In the Face of an Irrational Australia, Shouldn’t China be Prepared with an Iron Fist?: Hu Xijin
By Hu Xijin
Nov 18, 2021 09:25 PM
Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton on Thursday replied to my warning to his threat toward China. He said, "They're words of a bully, not an international player."
I would like to respond to him again: The US, which Australia is preparing to follow when a war breaks out in the Taiwan Straits, is the world's bully, and Australia's role is like a barking dog.
Last weekend, Dutton said it would be "inconceivable" for Australia not to support the US in an action, if the latter decided to intervene militarily should a war breaks out in the Taiwan Straits. On Monday, I tweeted, "If Australian troops come to fight in the Taiwan Straits, it is unimaginable that China won't carry out a heavy attack on them and the Australian military facilities that support them. So Australia better be prepared to sacrifice for Taiwan island and the US."
Dutton is one of Australia's most radical anti-China politicians. He has been a member of parliament for 20 years and is also a well-known Australian big mouth. He has not only repeatedly attacked and smeared China, but also uttered vicious words against Australia's neighboring countries, such as Australia was "taking the trash out" by deporting criminals born in New Zealand, which caused public uproar.
In China, I am one of the outspoken people. But almost all my critical voices refute severe provocations from the outside world toward China. Chinese people generally do not stir up trouble first. But whoever provokes us must be prepared to be hit back. Over the past two years, Australian officials constantly made public statements or hinted they will send troops to join the fight once a war breaks out in the Taiwan Straits. Some of them clamor that Australian soldiers should be prepared to fight. In the face of such an irrational Australia, shouldn't China be prepared with an iron fist and to punch it hard when needed, teaching it a thorough lesson?
The author is editor-in-chief of the Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn
