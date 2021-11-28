Ethiopian, Eritrean, Somali, Ivorian Diasporas in Oslo say #NoMore to Western Conspiracy
November 28, 2021
ADDIS ABABA– Chanting slogans like ‘No more western conspiracy and neo-colonialism on Ethiopia, Ethiopian, Eritrean, Somali and Ivorian Diasporas in Oslo, Norway, staged massive rally yesterday.
The rally’s coordinators urged the international community to side with truth and justice by denouncing the terrorist TPLF remnants’ atrocities on the Amhara and Afar people.
“We Ethiopians, Eritreans, and Somalis as well as Ivoirians will continue struggling until the western conspiracy is conquered and Ethiopia’s sovereignty is ensured. Norway is expected to identify the root causes of the on-going instability in Ethiopia and try to defend the Ethiopian government’s law enforcement measures against the terrorist group to the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN),” the coordinators said.
The Eritrean, Somali and Ivorian community in Oslo representatives also conveyed a message and accentuated united African struggle against the western conspiracy in the name of democracy. They said the current conspiracy to subdue Ethiopia is unacceptable and Africans across the length and breadth of the continent should continue supporting the Ethiopia’s cause.
Accordingly, the demonstrators chanted TPLF will no more be allowed to poison the region’s peace, unity, sovereignty, and integrity.
One of the TPLF founders Gidey Zeratsion speaks in detail on how the terrorist group defied peaceful ways of resolving differences. The group in various times went against the country’s constitution to serve its narrow-end interest, he said.
He said the group has brewed enmity among all the people in adjacent states of Tigray such as Amhara and Afar as well as with the neighbouring country, Eritrea. “The people of Tigray should stop this group that has been destroying the long-cherished brotherhood with peoples of the adjacent states and the neighbouring nation.”
BY TEWODROS KASSA
The Ethiopian Herald 28 November 2021
