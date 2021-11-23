Africans Stand with Ethiopia on Western Intervention: MoFA
November 23, 2021
• U.S. extends anti-Ethiopia campaign
BY HAILE DEMEKE
ADDIS ABABA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said many African countries have demonstrated principled stands on Ethiopia’s cause and opposed the unwarranted pressure and interventions the United States and its Western associates waged against the former.
MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti told local media that the U.S. government needs to revise its foreign policy towards Ethiopia and Africans at all so as to sustain its relations and the recent undue pressure being exerted on Ethiopia needs reconsideration. The unwarranted pressure may deteriorate U.S. relations with Ethiopia in particular and the Africans in general.
The spokesperson further noted that the West’s undue pressure against Ethiopia triggered the support of African countries and several stakeholders opposed the U.S. intention to deploy its army in Ethiopia considering past experiences. “As we all know the U.S. intervention has not brought out positive outcomes in many countries, rather it has worsened the situation in Syria, Libya, Yemen and Iraq and led the countries to a state collapse.
As to him, there is no moral ground that allows the U.S. to deploy its military in Ethiopia emphasizing that the government and people of Ethiopia are capable of solving internal problems by their own capacity. The deployment of U.S. military will deteriorate the longstanding relations the two countries have enjoyed over centuries and the intervention is duly failed.
“What the people of Ethiopia are saying is that our freedom and sovereignty is in our hands, it is not in the hands of others and nothing is beyond sovereignty.”
Meanwhile, the veteran diplomat stressed that the Biden Administration has intensified its psychological war on Ethiopia’s reform government citing that the anti-Ethiopian stance emanated from the latter’s fear of losing the strategic Horn of Africa. “The U.S. government continued backing TPLF’s belligerence by providing satellite information with a view to installing the faction to Ethiopia’s body politic.”
The U.S. has also maintained its propaganda campaign to tarnish the latter’s image and confuse the global community by ordering its citizens to leave the East African nation. It is evident that the U.S.-based corporate media is behind the coordinated and well-financed anti-establishment smear campaigns against Ethiopia and fueling the unjustified closure of international and community schools.
The government of Ethiopia is informing the U.S. officials its readiness to maintain peace and stability in the country and urge the latter to play a constructive role in this endeavor in which they categorically refused the plea to withdraw their support to the terrorist TPLF clique, Ambassador Dina remarked.
The Ethiopian Herald November 23/2021
