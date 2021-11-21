Biden’s Ethiopia Policy Misguided, Problematic: Academicians
November 21, 2021
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
ADDIS ABABA – The Joe Biden Administration’s policy to Africa in general and in Ethiopia in particular is misguided, problematic and failed to realize the latter’s political dynamics and public’s will, renowned female personalities commented.
In a webinar discussion organized by local media, well-known female academicians and a journalist claimed that Africans are increasingly dismayed by the U.S. favor for the terrorist TPLF and its support for insurgency. “When you look at U.S. policy on Africa it is dying.”
Atlantic Council’s Africa Center Director Bronwyn Bruton said that the manner Washington is handling the current situations of Ethiopia and its mischievous approach towards African interests is largely objected by Ethiopians and other African Diasporas. “The Biden Administration is wrongly accusing and punishing Ethiopia’s legitimate government for fabricated human rights abuse and its refusal to sit with a terrorist enterprise for negotiation.”
Meanwhile the U.S. government took punitive measures on Eritrea and revoked Ethiopia’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) privileges, it has taken no measure against the terrorist TPLF. “If I were the national Security Council of the U.S., I would really worry at this moment.”
As to Bruton, the U.S. enjoyed strong military cooperation and has committed enormous financial support for the group infamous for its atrocities of civilian communities in various parts of the country. “The Biden Administration’s indifference to TPLF’s crimes against humanity is a potential danger for democratic governance and attested the former’s quest to maintain its hegemony in the strategic Horn of Africa.”
Noting Ethiopia’s democracy could not differ from other states, Balsillie School of International Affairs Director and International Affairs Professor Ann Fitz-Gerald said that legitimacy, participation, transparency and freedom are largely witnessed in the country’s six General Elections. The elections were largely peaceful and contending parties had the opportunity to conduct media debate and introduce alternate policies to the electorate meanwhile a significant number of local and international observers asserted the polls were free, fair and credible.
Sharing the above, a renowned TPLF’s whistleblower and Ethiopian-American journalist Hermela Aregawi stated that Western media’s false accusations of atrocities, oppression and mass detention of ethnic Tigray people by the government is mainly politically motivated and favoring one side.
Dissemination of news on social media moves rapidly and empowers people, but big news media companies have been playing a destructive role in manipulating public’s perception through dishonest information and political propaganda, Hermela elaborated.
The journalist further highlighted that some members of the Ethiopian Diaspora have been communicating toxic information and their social media campaigns for the false Tigray genocide deepening the division and creating fear among people. “Despite this, the majority of Ethiopians in the Diaspora have executed a constructive role in defending their country of origin in international arenas.”
The Ethiopian Herald November 21/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment