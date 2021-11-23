Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Kenyan President Begins 2-day State Visit to South Africa

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, second from left, reviews the honor guard during his welcoming ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021. Kenyatta is in South

By Rédaction Africanews with AP

Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta is in South Africa for a two day state visit.

Uhuru Kenyatta was welcomed by South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa at his offices in the Union Buildings on Tuesday where the two leaders held a press conference.

A part of his tour in South Africa, Kenyatta is expected to visit the Aspen Pharmacare factory in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Wednesday to see the production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines there.

The facility is assembling the J&J vaccines and can produce about 220 million doses of the J&J vaccines per year, many of which are being exported throughout Africa.

Kenya is one of South Africa’s largest trading partners in Africa outside the 15-nation Southern African Development Community.

Official statistics shows that, South Africa exported about $500 million worth of goods to Kenya in 2020, compared to imports of about $22 million.

More than 60 South African companies are operating in Kenya.

