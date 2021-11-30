Ethiopian PM Calls TPLF Forces to Surrender
November 30, 2021
Borkena
Speaking from the wilderness near the strategic location of Gashena, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday called for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters to peacefully surrender to Ethiopian Forces in Afar and Amhara regions.
“Tigray Youth is shedding like leaves for nothing because of blindly TPLF’s prepared military plans,” he said. His message for the Tigrean Mothers is “ask TPLF leaders as to your children are.” Recently captured TPLF fighters in Bati and Shoa front claimed that they forced to join the war against Ethiopia. TPLF has been using child soldiers.
Abiy Ahmed added said TPLF is defeated. The next work is hunting and decimating TPLF forces.
Military plans to retake Gashena finalized, he said.
