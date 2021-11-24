Premier at Warfront to Annihilate Enemy
November 24, 2021
• Calls black nations to stand with Ethiopia
BY HAILE DEMEKE
ADDIS ABABA– Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed (PhD) announced on Monday his move to frontline to lead the Ethiopian National Defense Forces in the war against the terrorist TPLF and its associates, urged all black nations to stand with Ethiopia with the spirit of Pan-Africanism.
In his twitter post, the Premier said the war on Ethiopia is the war on all black people’s independence and called on the latter to support Ethiopia for the sake of their dignity and sovereignty.
The struggle is being undertaken to defend those who are deliberately trying to undermine history, culture, identity and dignity of all the black people. “I would like to remind you that this war which is waged against Ethiopia is aimed to suppress the whole black community.”
Noting Ethiopia will defeat all its enemies as far as it leads the struggle with an African spirit, Abiy indicated the country is fighting a plot aimed to disgrace all the black people and impose neocolonialism on them.
The PM further stated that Ethiopia is a nation that has preserved its pride and freedom with sacrifices of its gallant sons and daughters. “Both the enemies and friends know it well. All that attempted to encroach its borders have been routed by its strong arms.”
“It is difficult to preserve freedom without sacrifices,” he said, adding that the name ‘Ethiopia’ has been maintained with heavy prices. Brave Ethiopians have paid their lives for freedom of their country. “We are at a time that stipulates a strong leadership to be backed by sacrifices. Here on, I committed to lead the Ethiopian National Defense Forces in the frontline. Anyone who wants to be remembered by history shall follow me.”
“There is no time left to criticize from far,” let us do what must be done by ourselves. The name Ethiopia is the name of winners; it is a symbol of freedom. I have no doubt that my generation will pay the price in its name and write its victory in gold.”
In a related development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ambassador Dina told local media that Prime Minister Abiy’s call will inspire Africans to enhance their struggle for sovereignty and freedom. The call made by PM Abiy has continental aspect that could be expanded across the globe.
According to the spokesperson, several African countries including citizens of nations such Eritrea, Somalia and other friendly countries have been strongly supporting Ethiopia to prevent the undue foreign pressures.
By the same token, prominent officials of the ruling Prosperity Party and contending political parties have demonstrated overwhelming participation for the Survival Campaign that aims to counter Western- backed proxy war.
The Ethiopian Herald November 24/2021
